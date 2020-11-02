Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

OPA-LOCKA, FL (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting he’ll fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens.

Speaking early Monday at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of a virus that has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States remains in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.

- Advertisement -

Trump replied, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus. Democrat Joe Biden tweeted Monday that the U.S. needs a president who “listens to experts” like Fauci.