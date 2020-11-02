Uber, Lyft offering discount to polling places

(CNN) — Ride-share rivals Uber and Lyft can agree on at least one thing — they want you to vote.

To that end, both companies are offering discounts to polling places.

Lyft says it’s expanding the ride-to-vote effort it started in 2018 by giving even more free and discounted rides to the polls.

On Election Day, the company is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop-box using the code 20-20-Vote.

Uber is offering half off round trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

The company is also partnering with Pizza-to-the-Polls to deploy food trucks across 25 cities.