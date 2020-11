WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Election Day is Tuesday. Do you need a ride to a polling place?

Wave Transit is offering you a free lift to make sure your vote is counted.

Visit here to see what routes will get you to polling sites or call (910) 343-0106 for help planning your trip.

Wave Transit announced last week that starting Nov. 16 you’ll have to start paying again for their services.