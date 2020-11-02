What to expect at the polls in the Cape Fear on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday is the final day to cast your vote in the 2020 election. If you haven’t already voted, there’s some things you need to know before you head to the polls.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

You can find your polling place on the State Board of Elections website and view sample ballots.

Masks will be available and strongly encouraged, but not mandatory. Hand sanitizer and single use pens will also be available.

Photo I.D. is not required.

If you’re voting by mail and have not yet returned your ballot, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell says you have a few options.

“If someone did not feel comfortable with the postal service, they do still have the option until 5:00 p.m. of dropping it off at the county board of elections and we want them to do what they feel comfortable with,” Bell said. “It is always a good practice and we have expressed this for years in elections that if you do choose to drop it in the mail, we would encourage people to take it to their post office and ask for it to be properly postmarked.”

Curbside voting will also be available for in-person voters with health concerns or disabilities.

