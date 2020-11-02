Woman left with life-threatening injuries after crash on Market St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Repairs to a power pole will continue on Monday following a near-fatal crash, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a rollover motor vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Market Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver veered into oncoming traffic and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to hit a power pole and flip over.

Police say Laura Taylor, 44, was transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries and is now recovering.

The westbound lanes of Market St. were reopened around 11 a.m., but Duke Energy had to cut power to the intersection of Kerr and Market, causing backups that lasted into the afternoon.

This case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, police say.