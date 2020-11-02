Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market remaining open through December

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market normally closes in September, but it extended it’s open days this year due to the pandemic.

The market is open Mondays from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm, and includes a wide range of crafts and produce from local vendors.

- Advertisement -

Although summer crops aren’t available right now, you can still expect cold weather crops for the rest of the season.

Market manager Katie Ryan says despite the challenges of this year, the market still has a lot to offer.

“Bring your shopping bag, we have lots to offer,” Ryan said. “We have great, unique craft items, all kinds of great things to eat. It’s just a great experience outdoors. A lot of nice people here too.”

The last day to visit the farmers’ market this year is December 14th.