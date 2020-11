NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three seats on the New Hanover County Commission were up for grabs.

100% of precincts have reported in the county and results are in.

According to the NC State Board of Elections, Bill Rivenbark (R), Deb Hayes (R), and Jonathan Barfield Jr. (D) are the top three candidates that received the most votes.

These are unofficial results until the votes as canvassed.