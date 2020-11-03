Cooper vs. Forest in closely watched NC governor’s race

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The contest between Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is among a few governor’s races across the country that are being closely watched in this year’s election.

Cooper is banking on the support of voters who approved of his handling of the coronavirus, while Forest aims to appeal to business owners and K-12 public school parents dissatisfied with the state’s slow reopening.

- Advertisement -

The race between Cooper and Forest has attracted attention from outside groups, which have spent millions to shape voter attitudes.

Nearly 62% of the state’s more than 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots by Monday.