Democratic candidates ‘Game Day’ press conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several democratic candidates turned out for a press conference Tuesday morning in Wilmington at the polling location at Willston Middle School.

All the candidates are optimistic about their chances tonight, and each spoke briefly about their vision for the future.

“However you look at the last four years, we need to look beyond that,” Harper Peterson said. “We need to reunite our country. And I think that’s what this election is about, what the democrats are about.”

“Please come out,” Deb Butler said. “Don’t let this historic moment pass without you putting your voice, your power into action.”

The candidates also praised the early voter turnout this year, which topped 100 million people before election day.