FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) — Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the lead up to Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” – an ominous warning that election officials say could be an effort to scare voters.

The calls, which feature a computerized female voice, began over the summer and increased dramatically last month.

Voters in Flint, Michigan, meanwhile, received a separate robocall telling them, falsely, that they could vote on Wednesday.

A senior official at the Department of Homeland Security says the FBI is investigating robocalls that seek to interfere with someone’s right to cast a ballot.