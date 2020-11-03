Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

VIENNA (AP) — Authorities say a man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police.

Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown.

While the attack lasted just minutes, authorities said only on Tuesday afternoon that there was no indication of a second attacker.

The suspect was identified as a young Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria.