Mark Robinson to be NC’s first Black lieutenant governor

(WTVD) — Mark Robinson and Yvonne Holley face off in the historic election for NC lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor is the only elected official in North Carolina with both executive and legislative power.

Republican Mark Robinson, 52, made history Tuesday night and will become the state’s first Black lieutenant governor.

Democrat Yvonne Holley, a four-term state representative for Raleigh’s District 38, conceded to Robinson just after 11 p.m.

When asked about the historic moment, if elected, Robinson said, “I think other young people seeing me achieve this goal I think it really will encourage many people of color to step up and step out.”

Robinson, a conservative, supports school choice and giving parents the right to have options for their children’s education.

Although Holley voted yes for teachers to receive bonuses during the pandemic, last year she voted against teacher pay raises.

