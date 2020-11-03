McConnell wins reelection, but control of Senate at stake

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Senate races so far on election night, incumbents are holding their own, and Republicans have won two open seats.

In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fended off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot in a costly campaign, but he acknowledged his GOP colleagues face tougher races. It could be a long wait to see about which party will have the majority.

Both parties see paths to victory, and the outcome might not be known on election night. The Senate will welcome some newcomers.

In races where the GOP incumbents are retiring, Republican Bill Hagerty in Tennessee and Republican Cynthia Lummis have won.