WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board has three new faces.

Incumbents David Wortman, Lisa Estep, and Jeannette Nichols opted not to run for re-election.

According to the NC State Board of Elections, Stephanie Walker (D), Stephanie Kraybill (R), and Hugh McManus (D) each took more than 17% of the votes.

These are unofficial results until the votes as canvassed.