North Carolina voters decide most expensive Senate race

Cal Cunningham and Thom Tillis (Photo: Graysonbarnette / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina voters are deciding to give Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis six more years.

The first-term senator has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump but has been criticized for voting to repeal the 2010 health care overhaul.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has stressed his service in the Iraq War and as a U.S. Army reserve officer and military prosecutor. But in the final weeks of the campaign he admitted that he had sent sexually suggestive texts to a woman not his wife.

Election Day comes after the state has seen record early voting by mail and in person.