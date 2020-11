HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Pender County School Board Incumbents Don Hall and Brad George won re-election in District 3 and 5.

According to the NC State Board of Elections, current Chair Don Hall (R) finished with 69.90% of the vote over Aleah Fairchild Carlton. In District 5 incumbent Brad George (R) defeated Carol Ann Johnson (D) with 61.49% of the vote.

These are unofficial results until the votes as canvassed.