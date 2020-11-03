Pet Pals: 7-year-old Red Pit bull mix is looking for a home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A 7-year-old Red Pit bull Mix is in need of a home.
Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services said she was found as a stray with a little puppy and their owner called the shelter but never came to get them.
The little pup was adopted and now this sweet mom is looking for her calm forever home to.
A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.
If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.
County residents can adopt for $70.