Rep. Rouzer wins fourth term in US House

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Republican David Rouzer has won election to the U.S. House of Representatives for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.

With all districts reporting, unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections show that Rouzer has 60.35% over his challenger Christopher M. Ward.

Unofficial results are as follows:

David Rouzer: 269,847

Christopher M. Ward: 176,610

Write-In (Miscellaneous): 701

“Once again, I am grateful to the citizens of the 7th Congressional District for placing their trust in me to be their voice for conservative values and leadership in Congress,” said Congressman David Rouzer in a statement. “Our nation faces great challenges, but with faith and preservation of the principles that made our country great, we will overcome them. Thank you to all of those who voted early, via absentee, or in person today for making their voices heard.”