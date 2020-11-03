UNCW students put together a 14-page election newspaper

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some students on the campus of UNCW are tackling the 2020 presidential election in a very unique way.

Members of assistant professor Josh Roiland’s Intro to Journalism class are putting together a 14-page Election Day newspaper covering the election.

The paper has taken weeks of planning and will require students to work through the night to complete. They plan on distributing the paper to the UNCW and Wilmington community Wednesday.

Although the paper has taken a ton of work, Roiland says he is happy with how the students have come together to make the paper a reality.

“They didn’t know signing up that this was going to kind of be in the cards,” Roiland said. “That’s been one of the cool things is that they’ve just really bought into the process. They’re just really excited.”

Roiland says he has done this type of project before at the University of Maine, and it took the students 27 straight hours to complete. It certainly seems like the students are in for a very long night ahead, as they join the nation in watching election results roll in.