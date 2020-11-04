Brunswick County home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County home was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday night in which officials say appears suspicious.

The fire occurred in the 3500-block of Dogwood Road near Northwest just before midnight.

- Advertisement -

When firefighters arrived, it was fully engulfed with flames.

Leland Fire & Rescue and Navassa Fire Department also responded.

They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The mobile home was recently moved to this location and did not have any power.

No one was hurt.

The home is a total loss.

A fire official tells WWAY the fire appears suspicious and remains under investigation.