Convicted felon sentenced to prison for pointing gun at Wilmington officer during chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for pointing a gun at an officer during a chase.

According to court documents, James Edward Clarida, Jr., 29, was indicted in May 2019, for possession of a firearm by a felon.

On March 31, 2019, Clarida was the passenger in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation by officers with the Wilmington Police Department. As the car came to a stop, Clarida jumped from the car and ran from officers. An officer immediately ran after Clarida. During the foot chase, Clarida turned and pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer took cover behind a parked vehicle and lost sight of Clarida. Other officers responded to the area and, with the assistance of the K9 unit, tracked Clarida, who was hiding under a nearby home. He was arrested. Officers say they later found a loaded .45 caliber handgun that Clarida had dumped during the chase.

The Wilmington Police Department along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms investigated the case.