EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called North Carolina

(AP) — The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Trump has prematurely claimed that he won the state.

Though Trump was correct when he said he held a 76,000-vote lead, the race is too early to call and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count.

As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden is outperforming Trump.