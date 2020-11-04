Kids find bodies of two men in North Carolina neighborhood

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says children playing in a neighborhood found the bodies of two men shot to death inside a vehicle.

WNCN reports Wake County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area near Poole Road, east of downtown Raleigh and south of the town of Knightdale around noon on Tuesday after the children saw the bodies inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the two victims and investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shootings.

The sheriff’s office also hasn’t said when it believes the shooting occurred.