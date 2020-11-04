Lane closures scheduled at 5th Ave. and Dawson St. in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Heads up if you travel on Dawson Street in Wilmington as there will upcoming lane closures.

According to CFPUA, lanes at the intersection of South 5th Avenue and Dawson Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, while crews complete a manhole replacement.

- Advertisement -

The righthand lane of Dawson Street between South 5th Avenue and South 6th Street will be closed to traffic. All northbound lanes of South 5th Avenue will be closed just south of Dawson. Northbound traffic on South 5th Avenue should detour onto Wright Street to South 4th or South 6th streets.

The closure is expected to remain in place through early Sunday, November 15.