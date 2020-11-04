Locals getting into the holiday spirit earlier than ever

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this year, it’s starting in November.

Many people are going all out on decorations just days after Halloween with lights, inflatables, and full displays.

Tammy Proctor, Pender County’s Tourism Director, says even towns are getting in on the action.

“Part of it,” Proctor says, “is I think we are taking advantage of the good weather. But also, I think we are just ready for some cheer, and some family, and everything that the holidays bring.”

And with more people working from home, less entertainment options, the pandemic, and a stressful election, Tonia Register says it’s no wonder many are trying to celebrate early:

“Everybody’s a little better during the Christmas season. We see it, you know, the rest of the year. We work in a garage. Let’s face it, nobody’s happy when their car’s broke down and gotta be fixed. And a lot of people that aren’t happy there, when we see them here, you can just see a light in their eyes.”

According to recent studies, many people associate Christmas decorations with early childhood. Having them up often inspires feelings of nostalgia, contentment, and excitement.

Register says with so many craving good will toward men and peace on earth, many in the Cape Fear region have followed Register’s lead and decorated early.

“If we can remember what Christmas was about….loving each other…helping each other…we can make a difference in this world.”

Many hoping to transform their homes and hearts, inside and out.