New Hanover County community groups rally behind ballot counters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Community groups in New Hanover County are showing their support for ballot counters and election officials.

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Board of Elections Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the democratic process, holding signs and joined by a DJ.

They wanted to thank voters, canvassers, phone bankers, poll workers, mail workers, and more.

Speakers called on elected officials to uphold the democratic process and ensure that every vote is counted.

Attendee Eden Avery says she felt it was important to make her voice heard.

“I’ve been really concerned about the very intentional efforts to suppress people’s votes, to undermine our democracy, and it’s been ongoing in our country for generations,” Avery said.

This event in New Hanover County was just one of many similar events held across the state.