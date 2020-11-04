New Hanover County Schools postpones middle school basketball season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There are more changes coming for athletes in New Hanover County this fall. The school district has announced it will be postponing the boys basketball season at the middle school level.

Middle School students across the county were set to take part in basketball tryouts this week, but found out last night the season was going to be pushed back to a later date.

New Hanover County parents and students say they are obviously disappointed in the decision to move the season back, but at the same time they know health and safety comes first.

“I’m definitely disappointed mainly because my children are disappointed,”says middle school parent Emily Lamb. “I absolutely understand taking and making every effort

we can to stay safe.”

Some of the students say they thought they would have the opportunity to play even if there was limited crowds in attendance.

“I was kind of thinking with less people in the gym because like high school and middle I was thinking maybe we’ll be able to play,”said Colin Lamb. “I though it would be easier cause in college and the NBA there’s a lot more fans watching and all that.”

New Hanover County School released a statement to WWAY on the decision to move the middle school basketball season.

“Our decision to postpone basketball will allow us to more closely align the middle school basketball schedule to a similar or later time frame as compared to the high school schedule,”says NHCS Director of Secondary Education Al O’Briant. “This delay will also allow us to benefit from any guidance that may be provided for high school boys basketball from the state level.”