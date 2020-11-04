North Carolina woman accused of defrauding federal agencies

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman has surrendered to federal authorities after she was accused of defrauding two agencies of more than $90,000 in benefits.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 50-year-old Tracey Cathey McNeill of Raeford is charged with wire fraud and mail fraud.

According to court documents, McNeill had a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management by obtaining disability, retirement, and life insurance payments issued to someone in her care.

The documents allege that McNeill got the money between April 2015 and February 2017. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.