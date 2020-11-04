Pender County launches campaign to support small businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are right around the corner and many of you are already scouring sites and stores for gifts.

In Pender County, you can find those gifts at local small businesses.

The county is launching a campaign called “It Matters Where You Shop,” encouraging locals and tourists to buy from area businesses.

Representatives say that since the pandemic began several mom and pop shops have had to close. Others are now hanging by a thread.

Tammy Proctor, the Pender County tourism director, says by buying local you’re helping yourself and your neighbors.

For some small businesses, it could be the best gift of all.

“Most of our stores around here are mom and pops,” Procter said. “So when they shop local, they’re supporting their neighbors. They’re supporting the businesses that support them all year long.”

Proctor says Pender has a wide variety of stores to choose from offering everything from foods to handmade jewelry to custom masks.

She adds that shopping local is a great way to find unique gifts.