Republicans keep control of North Carolina legislative chambers

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have withstood a massive effort by Democrats to retake both General Assembly chambers.

Election results showed GOP legislators winning majorities in the 50-seat Senate and 120-seat House so the party can extend control there for another two years.

Democrats had been on a multimillion-dollar spending push to win several additional seats in each chamber and flip power.

The GOP majorities mean Republicans will be able in 2021 to redraw district maps for the next decade based on new census figures. And they’ll be able to preserve their decade-long agenda on taxes, regulations, and social issues.