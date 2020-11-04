Salvation Army kicks-off annual Christmas programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army of Cape Fear says their Christmas programs are underway for the season.

The chapter serves New Hanover, Bladen, Pender, Columbus, and Brunswick counties.

- Advertisement -

“Over 2,000 children will be helped this year in the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program which, with generous help from the Cape Fear community, gives children in need the Christmas of their dreams,” the Salvation Army wrote in a release on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army will host an Angel Tree Kickoff on Monday, November 9, at Noon inside the Independence Mall (security office entrance). The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will host the event and provide volunteers to assist Angel Adopters. The Community Brass Band will provide Christmas music.

Placed within Independence Mall, the Angel Tree will operate from November 9 – December 13. On the tree are printed angels that have the name, age, and gift suggestions for a child “angel” registered in the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” (purchase gifts) for Christmas.

Businesses and community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program can call Dottie Playforth at (972) 322-9317 for more information.

Starting November 9, angels can also be adopted from The Salvation Army Online Angel Tree at www.buildhope.news and click the link “Adopt An Angel.”

When ready to return angel gifts to The Salvation Army, you may return their unwrapped, new gifts to the following locations:

The Angel Tree in Independence Mall, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 820 N Second St., Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store at 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport

The Salvation Army Christmas Center at 2307 N. College, Murrayville

The Salvation Army is also kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign, with a goal of raising $325,000. The money raised in the Red Kettles helps with The Salvation Army’s social service programs.

“In 2020, The Salvation Army of Wilmington, NC has served more than 4,000 people through its social service programs that provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need,” the Salvation Army wrote. “More than 1,000 additional people received service through The Salvation Army Red Shield Center of Hope. Countless others received help and hope through COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.”

Community members who would like to volunteer to ring the bells can call The Salvation Army at (910) 762-2070 Option 3.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners. Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year with our social service programs,” Major Mark Craddock, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Wilmington, NC Corps, said.