CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — An area bird rescue is asking for your help with their injured animals by stocking up their food supply.

Skywatch Bird Rescue says they want anyone to donate fish for the birds that will last them through the upcoming winter.

Any kind or size will be accepted, but the non-profit organization asks the fish be whole and not cut up.

You can bring the fishy donation to the rescue located at 3600 Lynn Avenue in Castle Hayne.