Tight races and ballots being counted, PoliSci Instructor says this is not unusual

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Legendary voter turnout in an historic election has led to a close race.

“It’s a saying in politics, please God don’t let it be close,” Political Science Instructor Nelson Beaulieu said.

Beaulieu says the election has been nerve-wracking and the incoming results are creating uncertainty, but reminds voters to trust the democratic process.

“In every single election in every single state in every single county across the country, ballots are counted after election day,” Beaulieu said. “This is not abnormal, this happens routinely, this is part of our democratic process. It is absolutely nothing to be alarmed about.”

To also remember that we live in the United States, where we have free and fair elections.

“This election was conducted in a free and fair manner. As long as we’re all patient and calm, the count will be conducted in a free and fair manner,” Beaulieu said. “There are no missing ballots, there are just outstanding ballots that have yet to be counted and that’s the process we’re going through right now.”

As far as a winner, it’s still uncertain who and when we will know.

“I think we are likely looking at a scenario where there’s going to be recounts, certainly some legal battles appear likely,” Beaulieu said. “In terms of a definitive result, and I know this is not an answer people want to hear, I just don’t think we can say.”

Beaulieu says our politics may remain divided for the foreseeable future, but we should not be a divided people.

“We all have people that we love and that love us who are from a different political persuasion. They might be republicans, they might be democrats but we’re all Americans,” Beaulieu said. “Regardless if the result is what you want or not, have faith in your fellow citizens, have faith in your family members, have faith in the people that you disagree with that everybody does want what’s best. With patience and perseverance, in a few days, a few weeks or a few months, we’re going to get there. “