Wilmington man sentenced 5-7 years from breaking into and stealing cars

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to breaking into a business, breaking into vehicles, and stealing two of them.

On September 13, 2019, Darryl Moore II, 36, was caught on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle at the Family Fare on Market Street. Moore stole the victim’s cell phone. The victim was able to track his cell phone which led Wilmington police officers to Moore.

In August 2020, while out on bond for the 2019 vehicle break‐in, and while wearing an ankle monitor pursuant to pretrial release, Moore stole two different vehicles one day apart. On August 21, Moore stole a Toyota Tundra from 1515 Marstellar Street. Surveillance video captured the theft and Moore was caught driving the vehicle. On August 22, Moore broke into Atlantic Car Center on South 17th Street and stole a Nissan Murano along with multiple tools, and the vehicle keys. Moore caused extensive damage to the building, shattering a large glass panel, and damaging the garage door in an attempt to drive the vehicle out of the garage. Moore, also, drove through the gate around the property when leaving the scene.

Moore was caught driving that vehicle on August 23.

Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Moore as a habitual felon, giving him a prison sentence of 67‐93 months. Moore’s prior record includes felony drug convictions, domestic violence, and larceny.