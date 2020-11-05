Airlie Gardens, Cape Fear Museum to give free admission to those who received food benefits

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s cultural attractions Airlie Gardens and Cape Fear Museum of History and Science are participating in Museums for All, to provide free admission to households that receive food assistance (SNAP) benefits.

Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit cultural attractions regularly and build lifelong visitation habits.

“Museums for All is part of New Hanover County’s broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences,” stated Cape Fear Museum Director Sheryl Mays. “A visit to a cultural attraction can inspire the development of new skills and interests, ignite creativity and enrich social connections and we are proud to participate in this program.”

Guests will just need to show their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or the EBT app on a mobile device for admission. Airlie Gardens will provide free admission to a family of up to 2 adults and 8 children and Cape Fear Museum will provide free admission to a family of 6 people.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 cultural attractions across the country.

“We are excited to better serve and reach our entire community through this program,” New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth said. “Removing the cost of admission, which can sometimes be a barrier for families to visit, will give everyone the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of our area and learn about its history and preservation.”

Museums for All helps expand access to cultural attractions and also raise public awareness about how cultural attractions in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating institutions are located nationwide, representing 48 states. Wilmington is the 39th Museums for All Hub City and the first in North Carolina given its number of participants including Airlie Gardens, Cameron Art Museum, and Cape Fear Museum.