Board of Elections explains some common misinformation to voters

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Elections is trying to set the record straight on some common voting misconceptions.

After a lot of questions from voters statewide about how and when their ballots are counted, the board is explaining how the process works.

Any voter that did not vote on Election Day voted absentee, either absentee in person or absentee by mail.

The absentee tracking tool is for voters who did not vote on Election Day.

All voters on Election Day placed their ballot into the ds200 Election night those total votes were submitted to the state board and made public to the website.

Vote history does not show up until the election is certified canvass day is November 13. You will see your vote history then.

Mail-in ballots can come in up until November 12, so election results are still unofficial.

On Thursday, elections officials released the number of provisional ballots cast for each county in the state.

View here to find out if your vote has been counted.