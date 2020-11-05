Free Saturday flu clinic for veterans in Fayetteville, Wilmington, and Jacksonville

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — VA Facilities in Southeastern North Carolina will host free flu shots at the Fayetteville Health Care Clinic, Wilmington Health Care Clinic, and the Jacksonville Community Clinic (Henderson Main) this coming Saturday, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The flu shot is available for all Veterans registered for care within the Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19, Veterans, guests, and VA staff must wear a mask while on VA property.

“We have a little more than 78,000 Veterans registered for care in Southeastern North Carolina, and as of today, we have only vaccinated a little more than 6,000 Veterans,” Dr. Jeff Morgan, Chief Medical Officer, Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System, said. “Our goal is to vaccinate as many Veterans as we can before the cold weather really sets in, and the uncertainties of the COVID-19 start to unfold in the winter months. Our drive-thru flu shot clinics are quick, safe, and we have them at all of our sites of care throughout southeastern North Carolina.”

Veterans experiencing a fever, cough, or having difficulty breathing will not be given a shot and are urged not to attend.

VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics Times and Locations – please note, the italicized areas have a drive-thru clinic on the first Saturday of the month.

FAYETTEVILLE VA MEDICAL CENTER

2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville NC 28301

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic in the Urgent Care Parking Area

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE HEALTH CARE CLINIC

7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville NC 28304

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 Saturday Flu clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WILMINGTON HEALTH CARE CLINIC

1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:30-2:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 Saturday Flu clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BRUNSWICK VA CLINIC

18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2, Supply, NC 28462

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 1-3 p.m.

GOLDSBORO VA CLINIC

2610 Hospital Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

HAMLET VA CLINIC

100 Jefferson Street, Hamlet, NC 28345

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE VA CLINIC

4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 Saturday Flu clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SANFORD VA CLINIC

3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Walk-in’s

Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

ROBESON VA CLINIC

139 Three Hunts Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

A no-cost flu shot is also available to eligible Veterans in an ‘in-network’ community retail pharmacy or an authorized urgent care location. Use the VA Facility Locator to find information about the nearest in‑network retail pharmacy or urgent care facility.

VA reminds Veterans that: