DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Hundreds marched through downtown Durham Wednesday afternoon to support a fair and safe ballot counting process in the 2020 election.

The Associated Press or ABC News has not yet declared a winner in North Carolina for the 2020 presidential election.

- Advertisement -

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Durham around 3 p.m. to march aiming to spread the message that every vote should be counted.

The gathering started at CCB Plaza with demonstrators marching to the board of elections.

Read more here.