K-9 Kayda retires from Surf City Police Department after eight years of service

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is wishing a farewell to K-9 Officer Kayda.

After eight years of service, she retired last week.

She worked as a narcotics detection and tracking dog for eight years.



“Kayda has represented the police department at schools and many events around the city showcasing her many talents while providing community engagement,” the police department wrote on social media. “Kayda has provided an invaluable service and she will be greatly missed.”

The department says Kayda will spend retirement with her handler Sgt. Eric Petersen.

In 2019, Kayda was diagnosed with cancer but had surgery to help remove the disease.