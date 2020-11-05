Katherine, a massive great white shark, reappears off coast

BUXTON, NC (AP) — A massive great white shark who often swims off of North Carolina’s coast has kept an active satellite tag longer than any other of her kind.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that scientists tagged the now-famous shark seven years ago off Cape of Cod. The shark, named Katherine, was recently spotted swimming hundreds of miles off the coast of Virginia on Monday.

- Advertisement -

It was the first evidence of her whereabouts in about a year and a half. Katharine is 14 feet, 2 inches long and weighs 2,300 pounds.

She has spent a large part of her life off the Outer Banks.

Two other white sharks have also recently pinged out the Cape Fear coast — Hirtle and Eidthe.