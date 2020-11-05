New Hanover County Fire Rescue to conduct hydrant testing November 9-20

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue will be performing fire hydrant flow testing in the unincorporated areas of southern New Hanover County between November 9 and November 20.

Flow testing will be conducted on weekdays during normal business hours and will impact areas where fire hydrants are serviced by AquaNC water systems.

“Fire hydrant flow tests are conducted at least every five years and help to ensure there is adequate water pressure and flow rate, in case we ever need to use the hydrant in a fire emergency,” said New Hanover County Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “These tests also help identify hydrants and valves in need of repair, so this process is critical in order for us to be prepared and respond effectively to protect lives and properties.”

Water customers serviced by these lines may experience fluctuations in water pressure during the testing, as well as potential temporary discoloration or sediment in water. This poses no health hazards, but customers can run cold water for about five minutes until the water color appears clear again.

The areas impacted by the hydrant flow tests include neighborhoods and roadways near: