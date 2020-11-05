North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The outcomes of elections for North Carolina’s top lawyer and top judge likely won’t be settled for at least several more days as mail-in ballots trickle in and provisional ballots are counted statewide.

Uncalled races included that between incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican challenger Jim O’Neill.

- Advertisement -

There also has been no decision in the race between Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and challenger Paul Newby.

County boards are now awaiting mail-in absentee ballots and will scrutinize about 41,000 provisional ballots to determine their validity. Those ballots will be added to county tabulations late next week.