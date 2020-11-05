North Carolina Moose Lodge facing sanction for illegal gambling

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A Moose Lodge in North Carolina could lose its liquor license after state agents discovered illegal pool gambling involving NASCAR races.

The Charlotte Observer reports the NC Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission reported the game at the Mooresville lodge involved cutting cigarette cartons open with handwritten names on one side and numbers on the other covered by a flap.

The agent’s report cited an employee who said the numbers represented NASCAR drivers’ numbers.

Paper clipped to the carton was an envelope with $85, and the report said after a race was finished, the numbers were revealed and the money awarded.