North Carolina parents accused of not feeding 5-month-old baby

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report on September 4 from Pitt County Social Services that a five-month-old baby “had been seriously injured along with being severely malnourished.”

After the investigation concluded on Thursday, Samuel McLaughlin, 21, of Ayden and Kaylee Hutton, 21, of Vanceboro were arrested.

McLaughlin and Hutton were each charged with:

Felony intentional child abuse- inflicting serious physical injury

Felony negligent child abuse- inflicting serious physical injury

Both are being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond each.