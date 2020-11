SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — One Shallotte Airbnb is being called one of the best stays in North Carolina.

Trips to Discover called Plum Coastal Cottage one of the twelve most unique Airbnbs in the state.

- Advertisement -

Architectural designer, Lee Tripi renovated the space earlier this year. He says the location, close to the beach and in the midst of nature, has contributed to how many guests are drawn to the cottage.