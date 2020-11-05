Shallotte P.E. Teacher wins award

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear area teacher won the NC Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award today.

Holly Borden has taught P.E. for decades.

When the pandemic struck, she noticed her sixth through eighth graders at Shallotte Middle School decline in strength and cardiovascular fitness.

Though she had little experience with Zoom or virtual teaching, she made it her mission to get her students off the couch and excited about exercise both at home and now socially distanced in person.

Without access to equipment, Borden got creative.

She’s teaching everything from high intensity interval training, to yoga, to a special “Thriller” dance routine the week of Halloween:

“Because if it’s not fun for me and my colleagues, it’s defintely not fun for them. So we’re trying to think of things that we like to do that can help them and benefit them both physically and mentally.”

Borden says she didn’t realize she beat four thousand other P.E. teachers across the state. She says she is honored and thankful to have a job she loves.