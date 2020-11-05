Traveling carnival brings fair food to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Carnival and fair food lovers, we have some good news for you, the carnival is visiting Wilmington this weekend.

It may not be the bright lights and rides you are used to when you go to the typical carnival, but a version of that will have everyone excited with fair food at the Independence Mall.

“We are bringing it everywhere we can set it up,”says Amusements of America co-owner Rob Vivona. “I mean people love the carnival food everything from a sausage dog to you

know funnel cakes, fried oreos, and turkey legs. We have everything you could possibly want, but it’s confined to just a small food court.”

One man who came out to check out the fair food on Thursday says this quick trip brought not only him, but his family a sense of normalcy during a crazy year.

“It brings back a little bit of normalcy, being able to kind of experience the fair atmosphere,”says Wilmington resident Mathew Bovair. “Like I said being able to bring

the family out and get the kids out of the house is nice.”

Amusements of America says with the ongoing covid-19 pandemic they are taking every precaution possible to make sure it’s a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“All of our employees wear masks, we have sanitizer everywhere,”Vivona says. “All of our concessions have the sneeze guards on them. So, we’re being as safe as possible. There’s no tables, there’s no hanging out. You come get your carnival food and you go out and that’s it it’s very simple. ”

The carnival and fair food vendors will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until Sunday.