Beach ball-sized jellyfish spotted along Carolina coast

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WSOC) — Researchers are asking beachgoers to keep an eye out for beach ball-sized jellyfish spotted along the Carolina coast.
“As its name implies, the Australian spotted jellyfish ain’t from around here – but it has been introduced far and wide beyond its original range in the Pacific,” the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post.
According to the SCDNR, the Australian spotted jellyfish form large “blooms” that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs. They can also damage boats and fishing gear.
Researchers said the jellies are sometimes seen along the Atlantic Coast, including a sighting in the Broad River in 2017. They have more recently been spotted in waterways in North Carolina and one was reported in South Carolina’s Murrells Inlet.