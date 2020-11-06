Concealed gun permit applications surge in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Since the start of the pandemic there has been a rise in handgun permits in Mecklenburg County, prompting delays in processing time.
In west Charlotte, Hyatt Gun Shop just had a record-breaking weekend leading up to Election Day.
“Last Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and then Monday and Tuesday…together were the four busiest days in our business history of 61 years,” said Larry Hyatt.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 26, the office registered the highest number of outstanding applications ever with 13,005.