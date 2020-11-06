EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Pennsylvania

- Advertisement -
(AP) — The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania because there are tens of thousands of votes left to be counted in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday and prematurely declared victory in the state.
But by early Friday, Biden had taken a lead of more than 9,853 votes.
Many of the votes left to be counted in Pennsylvania were cast by mail, a form of voting that Biden has carried by a large margin. The late-counted ballots were overwhelmingly in Biden’s favor.
